Michelle Obama shared a video with a heartfelt message for Beyoncé on Thursday, following the release of the singer’s much-anticipated Netflix documentary “Homecoming.”

In the video, the former first lady praises “queen” Beyoncé for her film and urges the superstar to do one thing: “Keep telling the truth.”

“I love that you’re using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who’ll run the world in the years ahead,” Obama said. “So to you my dear friend I just want to say, keep telling the truth. Because you can do it in a way that no one else can.”

So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/NlNkKIwqN6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 18, 2019

On Wednesday, Beyoncé dropped both her film and a surprise live album of her performance at last year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Obama in her video thanked Beyoncé for “constantly raising the bar for us all.”

“I’d say I’m surprised but I know who you are, I’ve seen it up close and personal,” she said. “Girl you make me so proud, and I love you.”

She continued, “I also love that your new Netflix film. ‘Homecoming’ is informed by the black leaders, thinkers and poets who’ve paved the way for folks like us.”

Obama and Beyoncé have both publicly shared their admiration for each other over the years.

Beyoncé paid homage to Obama in a profile published Wednesday as part of Time’s 100 most influential people of the year issue.

“I’m honored to know such a brilliant black woman who’s spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother, and now a best-selling author with Becoming,” the “Lemonade” artist wrote.