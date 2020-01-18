Michelle Obama Talks About 'New Perspective' In Thoughtful Birthday Post

Michelle Obama opened up about having a “new perspective” in an Instagram post marking her 56th birthday on Friday.

The former first lady shared a photo of herself with a group of friends posing in front of a rainbow.

“Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes!” Obama wrote. “With the girls off at college, this birthday brings with it a new perspective—a fresh breath—along my journey.”

The “Becoming” author also noted that she was looking forward to devoting quality time to her friends, herself and “of course, to that husband of mine.”

Barack Obama celebrated his wife’s birthday on Friday by sharing a series of photo booth pictures of the two hugging each other. The former president threw up a peace sign in one photo.

“In every scene, you are my star,” he captioned the post.

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020