Michelle Obama Remembers Cameron Boyce With A Heartfelt Tribute

Michelle Obama on Tuesday paid tribute to Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died over the weekend at the age of 20.
The former first lady shared a photo of herself and Boyce at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll:
Boyce, the star of “Jessie” and the “Descendants” franchise, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles following a seizure that was “a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a spokesperson for the family told People magazine on Tuesday.
