Michelle Obama Remembers Cameron Boyce With A Heartfelt Tribute

Michelle Obama on Tuesday paid tribute to Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died over the weekend at the age of 20.

The former first lady shared a photo of herself and Boyce at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll:

I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Sending love & hugs to his family, friends and his many, many fans. pic.twitter.com/CS0HdaNOwy — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 9, 2019

Boyce, the star of “Jessie” and the “Descendants” franchise, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles following a seizure that was “a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a spokesperson for the family told People magazine on Tuesday.

WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) via Getty Images Former first lady Michelle Obama did a healthy drinks demonstration with Boyce and his "Jessie" costar Peyton List at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll.

Adam Rose via Getty Images Former first lady Michelle Obama also met Boyce on the set of "Jessie."