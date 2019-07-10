ENTERTAINMENT

Michelle Obama Remembers Cameron Boyce With A Heartfelt Tribute

The Disney Channel star died on Saturday at the age of 20.

Michelle Obama on Tuesday paid tribute to Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died over the weekend at the age of 20.

The former first lady shared a photo of herself and Boyce at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll:

Boyce, the star of “Jessie” and the “Descendants” franchise, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles following a seizure that was “a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a spokesperson for the family told People magazine on Tuesday.

Former first lady Michelle Obama did a healthy drinks demonstration with Boyce and his "Jessie" costar Peyton List at the 201
Former first lady Michelle Obama did a healthy drinks demonstration with Boyce and his "Jessie" costar Peyton List at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll.
