Michelle Obama And Celebrity Moms Use Their 'Powers' In Vaccine PSA

Michelle Obama has joined forces with celebrities’ moms to encourage getting vaccinated against COVID-19 ― and they’re not afraid of a little guilt trip.

Their message comes in a playful PSA released by the Second City comedy troupe on Monday.

Advertisement

Along with the former first lady, the sketch includes Sharon Feldstein, the mother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein; Terria Joseph, singer Alicia Keys’ mom; Patsy Noah, singer Adam Levine’s mom; Robin Paul, NBA star Chris Paul’s mom; Claire Stoermer, mom of actor Zendaya; and Pauletta Washington, mom of actor John David Washington.

Toward the beginning of the clip, Feldstein asks the group, “We all have to get vaccinated, right? I mean, what do you guys think?” to which Noah responds, “What she said.”

Later, the moms threaten to use their “mom powers,” including bribery, guilt and “texting way too many times.”

They then each take turns directly urging viewers to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

The PSA was sponsored by the organization Made to Save, which promotes COVID-19 vaccine access and education, in partnership with the public education campaign #WeCanDoThis and children’s mental health and well-being nonprofit YourMomCares.

“I was very reluctant to getting the vaccine, but then I was convinced ― I got it, and now I feel free,” Washington says in the clip.

Obama closes the PSA by saying, “You don’t need to be a mom to be a superhero.”

“You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your COVID vaccine or booster today,” she says.

Advertisement