Michelle Obama shared her family’s Christmas card on Instagram Monday, extending wishes for a “holiday season that sparkles with magic and wonder and a new year filled with peace and hope” to all of the family’s fans.
The card, which appears to feature a tree on the front and a red flower on the inside, is signed by former President from Barack Obama, Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia. It even features paw prints from the family’s two dogs: Bo and Sunny.
The former first lady shared a personal message in a caption posted alongside the card, thanking her social media followers for sharing their hopes and goals with her.
“This type of positive and thoughtful engagement from my “Becoming family” is a reminder that there are millions of us out there constantly striving to become more mindful, compassionate, and caring people,” she said, referring to the title of her best-selling memoir published last year.
“As we end this decade and begin the next one, let’s continue working to become even better — for ourselves and for each other,” she added.
Though the family’s card didn’t come with a photo, the Obamas previously shared a gorgeous shot of their family for Thanksgiving that could easily pass as their holiday picture. The photo was reportedly taken before Sasha’s prom in May.
Barack Obama has been spotted out and about during the family’s annual retreat to his home state of Hawaii over the winter holidays, playing a few rounds of golf and, of course, holding a few babies.
Over the weekend, Obama got to meet a little one named Levi at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai. HuffPost spoke with Levi’s mom, Krystle Ilar, about the experience on Monday.
“As I watched him hold my son, my heart overflowed. He was so genuine and so gentle with my son, Levi,” Ilar said. “When Levi gets older, my husband and I will share with him about how he got to be held and loved on by the 44th president.
“It’ll be a lesson to him on how no matter who you are in this world, it’s always important to stay true to your heart, remain humble, and always show Aloha to everyone,” she added. “And omg, a former president carried you! WOW!!!”