Over the weekend, Obama got to meet a little one named Levi at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai. HuffPost spoke with Levi’s mom, Krystle Ilar, about the experience on Monday.

“As I watched him hold my son, my heart overflowed. He was so genuine and so gentle with my son, Levi,” Ilar said. “When Levi gets older, my husband and I will share with him about how he got to be held and loved on by the 44th president.