Michelle Obama Has Sweetest Autograph Exchange With Tennis Prodigy Coco Gauff

U.S. tennis prodigy Cori “Coco” Gauff on Thursday tweeted she was “SPEECHLESS” after meeting her “idol,” former first lady Michelle Obama:

The Florida-based 15-year-old, who beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in this year’s tournament and made it to the competition’s last 16, said Obama’s “words and wisdom on my journey will stay with me on the court over the course of my career.”

She also called Obama, who wore her hair in curls in a photograph of the pair embracing each other, “a true inspiration.”

Today I got to meet my idol @MichelleObama 😍. Her words and wisdom on my journey will stay with me on the court over the course of my career. She is a true inspiration. I have never arrived, I am always becoming! Thank you for your time. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/RsBhxrbAkc — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 1, 2019

Obama, meanwhile, tweeted Gauff was “a wonderful young woman who’s showing us that we don’t have to wait to see what the next generation can do.

The pair swapped autographs during their meeting.

Obama posed with a tennis racket signed by Gauff in the picture, while Gauff held up a signed copy of Obama’s bestselling memoir, “Becoming.”

“I wish you courage, strength, joy and love on your journey to become more,” the former first lady wrote.

Obama tweeted during Wimbledon that Gauff is “terrific.”

The teen said she’d “learn a lot” from losing her first-round tie at the Citi Open in Washington to Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas earlier this week.