“This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls,” Obama said, referring to her daughters, Malia and Sasha ― students at Harvard University and the University of Michigan, respectively, who returned to the family’s homes in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts during the pandemic to finish classes online.

Obama, whose most recent project is spearheading the Netflix children’s show “Waffles + Mochi,” told People there’s “something about witnessing your children become adults and developing a different relationship with them,” and that the stay-at-home experience afforded her the unique opportunity to see this in her daughters.

“They didn’t come back into the house into the same set of rules, because I didn’t want them to miss out on independence,” she said. “They came back as young women and our conversations are more peer-oriented than they are mother-to-daughter.”