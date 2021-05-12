Michelle Obama Admits What We All Think About Dessert On 'The Late Show'

Michelle Obama promotes healthy eating on her Netflix show “Waffles + Mochi,” but even the former first lady has her limits. (Watch the video below.)

In a “Chews or Lose” segment on “The Late Show” Tuesday, host Stephen Colbert asked if she prefers fruit salad or actual dessert.

Replied Obama: “Actual dessert! ... You pretend like, ‘Oh I’m so glad we’re having berries’ when you’re really thinking, ‘Where’s the pie?’”

Both sides of the aisle can probably agree on that.

The “Becoming” author also offered a mic drop of an argument in the chocolate vs. vanilla debate.

“Chocolate all the way,” she said. “I don’t even understand vanilla. Vanilla is just sort of a disappointing chocolate.”