Michelle Obama Inspires Team USA To Dodgeball Glory Over James Corden

Michelle Obama’s all-female Team USA dodged, ducked, dipped, dived and dodged their way to an epic dodgeball victory over James Corden’s all-male U.K. side on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

The former first lady inspired teammates Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, Kate Hudson and Melissa McCarthy to a 2-1 win over Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, Harry Styles and Reggie Watts (who is actually American).

Obama even knocked former One Direction member Styles out of one game with this brutal shot:

The fun bit aired during Corden’s week of broadcasts from his home country, for which he’s also teased a London bus tour for celebrities, a “Crosswalk the Musical” segment from Paris and interviews with Tom Hanks and Ian McKellen.

