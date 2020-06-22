Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Family Throwback Photo For Father's Day

Michelle Obama shared the sweetest throwback photo of her family to mark Father’s Day.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls — and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from,” the former first lady wrote on social media alongside the old image of her husband, former President Barack Obama and their daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 19. “We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!”

Last year, she also celebrated Father’s Day with a bit of nostalgia, posting an even older throwback of her husband and daughters:

And the year before that, she paid tribute to her own father Fraser Robinson, who died in 1991. She reflected that Barack Obama, like her father, instilled values in his daughters of working hard, being trustworthy and living a life full of laughter:

The Obamas have been isolating together as a family during the coronavirus pandemic, she told Ellen DeGeneres in March. She said the girls were completing college coursework online, and the four of them were enjoying time together as a family.

“It’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” she said at the time.

She and the former president have certainly kept busy; the two have performed a number of virtual speaking engagements, including earlier this month, when they empowered 2020 high school graduates to harness turbulent times ― amid nationwide anti-racism protests and the coronavirus pandemic ― as a motivator to lead a more meaningful life.