Michelle Obama's Grammys Text Message Chat With Her Mom Is The Sweetest

But the former first lady’s star turn didn’t appear to faze her mother, Marian Robinson. In fact, according to a sweet text message exchange between the pair that Obama shared to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Robinson seemed more interested in whether her daughter had met “any of the real stars.”

Robinson admitted in the conversation that she only saw the show “because Gracie called me” (despite Obama’s claim to have reminded her). And when Obama later told her mother that “I Am A real star… by the way…,” Robinson issued a single-word response: “Yeah.”

Check out the full post here:

Obama — who appeared on stage at the ceremony alongside Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez — captioned the post “When your mom doesn’t think you’re a ‘real’ celebrity.”

“Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you,” she added. Obama also used the hashtag #TextsFromMom.

Obama has regularly lavished praised on her mother, dedicating chunks of her best-selling memoir Becoming to her parent. In 2017 she thanked Robinson on “The Tonight Show” for being “my role model” and an “amazing woman.” And on Mother’s Day in 2018, she said it was “impossible for any picture to truly capture” what her mother meant to her with this throwback snap: