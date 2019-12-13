The former first lady came to the defense of Thunberg early Friday after President Donald Trump attacked the 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden on Twitter.

Trump lashed out after Time magazine named Thunberg over Trump as its Person of the Year:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, also criticized the accolade, calling it “a marketing gimmick,” as did other high-profile conservative figures.

Obama responded with a heartfelt message.

“Don’t let anyone dim your light,” she wrote to Thunberg. “Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

Thunberg, meanwhile, responded to Trump’s criticism by changing her bio on Twitter: