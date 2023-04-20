Michelle Obama joined forces with Jimmy Fallon to surprise customers at McNally Jackson Bookstore in Manhattan.
For a funny bit that aired on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” the former first lady and Fallon hid from the clients, who were just feet away.
The browsers pressed a button they thought would deliver inspirational quotes from Obama’s new book “The Light We Carry.” But Obama actually read the lines herself, stunning customers by popping out in person afterward.
