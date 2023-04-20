What's Hot

EntertainmentJimmy FallonMichelle Obama

Michelle Obama Pranks Unsuspecting Bookstore Customers

The former first lady left customers stunned in "The Tonight Show" bit.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Michelle Obama joined forces with Jimmy Fallon to surprise customers at McNally Jackson Bookstore in Manhattan.

For a funny bit that aired on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” the former first lady and Fallon hid from the clients, who were just feet away.

The browsers pressed a button they thought would deliver inspirational quotes from Obama’s new book “The Light We Carry.” But Obama actually read the lines herself, stunning customers by popping out in person afterward.

Watch below and see Obama’s full interview with Fallon here.

