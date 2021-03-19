Michelle Obama Crashes Zoom Calls With Jimmy Fallon And People’s Reactions Are A Joy

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined Jimmy Fallon in crashing a bunch of Zoom video calls for Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

And they got the best responses.

Fallon and Obama, who was promoting her new Netflix show “Waffles + Mochi,” stunned their unsuspecting victims by quickly hopping on and off the calls and pretending they’d been invited into the wrong chat.

“Are you kidding me right now?” one visibly surprised woman asked.

Watch the video here: