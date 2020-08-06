Michelle Obama said Wednesday she’s experiencing depression in part because of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” the former first lady said on her podcast Wednesday, per The Hill. “Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

“I don’t think I’m unusual in that,” she added. “But I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth. I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up tohow this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while.”

Obama said she works out as part of her self-care routine, but allows herself to say, “You’re just not feeling that treadmill right now,” according to the “Access” video segment above.

“Staying connected with people in my life who bring me joy” has lifted her spirits, she said, per the New York Post.

