​Michelle Obama Calls Meghan Markle 'An Inspiration' In Adoring Instagram​

Michelle Obama gave high praise to Meghan Markle in a sweet Instagram on Thursday, calling the Duchess of Sussex “a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it.”
The duchess and Prince Harry, now on a 10-day royal tour of South Africa with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, attended a youth reception earlier this week and met Obama Foundation leaders.
“Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it,” the former first lady wrote in her glowing post.
“Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many,” Obama added, alongside a photo of a smiling Meghan posing with foundation leaders.
Meghan interviewed Obama for the September issue of British Vogue, which the former “Suits” actress guest-edited. In their candid chat, the former first lady reflected on motherhood and how it’s changed her.
“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go,” Obama said in the interview.
“Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside.”
Obama, who knows first-hand the pressure of being under a global spotlight, doled out some advice to the duchess in an interview with Good Housekeeping.
“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this,” Obama, author of the bestselling 2018 autobiography “Becoming,” told the magazine in its January issue.
“The pressure you feel ― from yourself and from others ― can sometimes feel like a lot,” she said. “So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”
She continued:
I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s okay — it’s good, even — to do that.
