Michelle Obama Dedicates Mother's Day Post To The Women Who 'Have Made Me Who I Am'

Michelle Obama wrote a heartfelt Mother’s Day message on social media encouraging her readers to honor the supportive women in their lives whose stories “often go unrecognized.”

The former first lady shared an Instagram post Thursday detailing her appreciation for certain women who she said played an important role in her life.

“I wanted to take a moment to shine a light on those women in our lives who may not be our mothers, but have nonetheless played an important role in nurturing us,” she wrote. ”I’ve been grateful to be surrounded by so many strong, intelligent, warm-hearted women who, along with my mother, have made me who I am.”

The “Becoming” author named her grandmother LaVaughn; her aunt Robbie; her mentor at Princeton University, Czerny Brasuell; and Eleanor Kaye Wilson, also known as “Mama Kaye.”

“We love her, just like we love so many supportive women whose stories and contributions often go unrecognized, but who deserve just as much appreciation and love this time of year,” she continued in the post, published three days before Mother’s Day.

People on social media cheered Obama’s message for its inclusivity.

“Well said, so grateful for the ones that showed up with consistent unconditional love and support in my life, and taught me to do the same,” one person wrote in the comments section on Instagram.

“Thank you for this post,” wrote another. “As a motherless child and a childless mother this holiday is hard; but I appreciate your expansive inclusive take on it.”