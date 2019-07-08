Michelle Obama's Natural Curls Make Waves At Essence Fest

People on social media could stop raving about Michelle Obama wearing her natural curls over the weekend at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

However, the star of the show wasn’t her words, but her hairstyle. Obama wore her natural curls with blonde ombré highlights.

Obama appeared on the December/January cover of Essence with her natural curls ― the first time she’d “shown the world her texture in a more official capacity,” according to Allure.

Much like the appreciation shown for that cover, fans celebrated the weekend reappearance of the curls IRL:

I AM FANGIRLING SO HARD OVER MICHELLE OBAMA’S NATURAL HAIR!!!!!!! LOOK AT THIS QUEEN ROCKING THOSE CURLS!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/yRSSp84DUM — Steph 🦒🛳 Donate to @RAICESTEXAS (@insteffable) July 7, 2019

Michelle Obama’s new hair at #EssenceFest has slain me dead. pic.twitter.com/Za6bU0goZE — Noël Breaux (@NoelElaineOTH) July 7, 2019

I Stan Michelle Obama always, but natural hair Michelle is my favorite form as of yet. 👩🏾‍🦱 👸🏾😍 https://t.co/NKRKOs9JaT — Tardy B 🌱 (@briaismynameoh) July 7, 2019

I am IN LOVE with Michelle Obama's natural hair. Queen — Kaeleen (@ohkaeegreat) July 7, 2019

Love Ms. Obama’s sexy hair. Always evolving and not looking Day older — JAMAICA.YEAH.MAN (@jamaica_yeah) July 7, 2019

Just saw @MichelleObama’s essence fest post and I did NOT know seeing her rock her natural hair could affect me like this.... pic.twitter.com/x4Yy3IHzwC — #StandWithSudan (@doowahh) July 7, 2019