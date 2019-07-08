Michelle Obama's Natural Curls Make Waves At Essence Fest

People on social media could stop raving about Michelle Obama wearing her natural curls over the weekend at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
The former first lady was interviewed at the festival on Saturday by CBS’ Gayle King, and she got real about how the Secret Service security shaped the lives of her daughters with former president Barack Obama, Sasha and Malia.
However, the star of the show wasn’t her words, but her hairstyle. Obama wore her natural curls with blonde ombré highlights.
Obama appeared on the December/January cover of Essence with her natural curls ― the first time she’d “shown the world her texture in a more official capacity,” according to Allure.
Much like the appreciation shown for that cover, fans celebrated the weekend reappearance of the curls IRL: