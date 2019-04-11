Michelle Obama Just Wore The Pink Crystal Suit Of Our Dreams

Michelle Obama is making fashion waves across the pond.

The former first lady wore a pink suit covered in crystal embellishments in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday during the first stop on her European book tour for “Becoming.”

Stine Goya, a Copenhagen-based designer, made Obama’s suit.

“We’re beyond proud to have designed this custom made & hand embellished suit to the one and only Michelle Obama,” Goya’s Instagram caption read, alongside a photo of the former first lady in the piece.

Obama paired the look with pink heels and $16,250 diamond earrings from Vhernier, according to Page Six.

MARTIN SYLVEST via Getty Images Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama waves at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 9 during a tour to promote her memoir, "Becoming."

It’s clear Obama is becoming attached to chic paitsuits, as she wore yet another one with a crystal collar by Acne on Wednesday. The author paired the suit with embellished high heels for her book tour stop in Stockholm.

Michael Campanella via Getty Images Obama at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm on April 10.

Obama’s U.S.-based book tour was equally fashionable.

She wore a pair of show-stopping $3,900 Balenciaga boots with a bright yellow dress from the label’s spring/summer 2019 collection at her Barclays Center appearance in Brooklyn, New York, in December.

It’s safe to say the outfit was Carrie Bradshaw-approved, as actress Sarah Jessica Parker moderated the panel.

DIA DIPASUPIL VIA GETTY IMAGES Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses her book “Becoming” with Sarah Jessica Parker at Barclays Center on Dec.19, 2018, in New York City.

In “Becoming,” Obama describes thinking about every detail of her outfits and what they conveyed during her husband’s first presidential campaign and later, his presidency and second campaign.

“It was a thin line to walk. I was supposed to stand out without overshadowing others, to blend in but not fade away,” Obama wrote, adding that she worked on her fashion choices with Meredith Koop, who later became wardrobe stylist to the first lady.