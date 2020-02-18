Michelle Obama Stuns With A Throwback Prom Pic To Encourage Voting

Michelle Obama’s getting more use out of her prom dress.
The former first lady posted a throwback to her 1982 prom night on Tuesday, sharing a snap of her younger self wearing a pink satin polka-dotted gown and seated beside her then-boyfriend David.
Obama’s post kicks off the Prom Challenge initiative, which encourages schools to create new and inspiring ways to register students to vote.
The challenge was established by MTV’s +1thevote campaign and When We All Vote, a group Obama co-chairs that aims to increase election participation for people of diverse ages and races.
Obama encouraged students and teachers to join the challenge by submitting innovative ways their schools are encouraging voter registration. The 20 high schools with the most creative initiatives will win up to $5,000 toward their proms.
The former first lady also invited others to spread the word and share their own prom throwbacks. Celebrities including Kerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross have already voiced their support.
Tom Hanks, another of the co-chairs of When We All Vote, tweeted in support of the campaign — but disappointingly, has not yet shared his own prom throwback.