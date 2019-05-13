ENTERTAINMENT

Michelle Obama's Purple Suit And Sequined Bustier Are A Showstopping Combo

The next night, the former first lady donned a shiny metallic suit for her last book tour stop.

Michelle Obama wrapped up her “Becoming” book tour Sunday night with a final dazzling stop in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. The former first lady shone in a minty metallic suit one day after wowing crowds in Atlanta in a purple suit and custom black bustier.

The Atlanta and Nashville outfits continued Obama’s “power suiting” trend that’s included nearly every style, color and eye-catching accessory over the past few months ― from pink crystals to plaid stripes and everything in between. 

Nothing surpassed this metallic sensation, which seemed like the perfectly suited sendoff for the author. Colbert reminded Obama this was a major moment, considering that the Nashville audience was missing “Game of Thrones.”

Stephen Colbert and Michelle Obama speaking before the final stop on her book tour.
Stephen Colbert and Michelle Obama speaking before the final stop on her book tour.

Back in Atlanta, the former first lady appeared in a stunning purple silk suit from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2019 collection, as identified by Footwear News, paired with a purple and gold belt.

“What [an] honor for our Forever First Lady @michelleobama to wear a custom suit from our Fall 2019 collection,” the designer said on Instagram, later clarifying in a separate post that the color was “eggplant.”

That night, Obama also wore a custom black sequined bustier by Christy Rilling Studio (Rilling has been her tailor since 2009) and towering black stilettos. 

Obama headlines a book tour stop, "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama," at the State Farm Arena on May 11
Obama headlines a book tour stop, "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama," at the State Farm Arena on May 11 in Atlanta.
The book tour stop was moderated by Gayle King in a complementary outfit.
The book tour stop was moderated by Gayle King in a complementary outfit.

In her memoir, “Becoming,” Obama wrote about the process of crafting her distinctive style during her husband’s first presidential campaign and subsequent terms in office. 

“It was a thin line to walk. I was supposed to stand out without overshadowing others, to blend in but not fade away,” she wrote, speaking about the fashion choices she made with Meredith Koop, who later became her wardrobe stylist and still styles Obama today. 

“As a black woman, too, I knew I’d be criticized if I was perceived as being showy and high-end, and I’d also be criticized if I was too casual,” Obama said. “So I mixed it up. I’d match a Michael Kors skirt with a T-shirt from Gap. I wore something from Target one day and Diane von Furstenberg the next.” 

Take a look at more of Obama’s stylish looks below: 

  • Wearing a custom blue and striped Elie Saab suit in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 28.
    Gary Miller via Getty Images
    Wearing a custom blue and striped Elie Saab suit in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 28.
  • Wearing a <a href="https://fenoel.com/collections/resort-2019/products/liz-tail-blouse" target="_blank">Fe Noel blouse</a> an
    Rick Kern via Getty Images
    Wearing a Fe Noel blouse and pants in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 28.
  • Wearing a ﻿Ralph and Russo suit in Portland, Oregon, on March 19.
  • Wearing a maroon Rosetta Getty&nbsp;suit to attend a book club meeting in Tacoma, Washington, on March 24.
    Jim Bennett via Getty Images
    Wearing a maroon Rosetta Getty suit to attend a book club meeting in Tacoma, Washington, on March 24.
  • Wearing a custom pink embellished Stine Goya suit in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 9.
    MARTIN SYLVEST via Getty Images
    Wearing a custom pink embellished Stine Goya suit in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 9.
  • Wearing a custom Acne Studios suit in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 10.
    Michael Campanella via Getty Images
    Wearing a custom Acne Studios suit in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 10.
  • Wearing a custom green embellished Dundas tuxedo in Oslo, Norway, on April 11.
    Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images
    Wearing a custom green embellished Dundas tuxedo in Oslo, Norway, on April 11.
  • Wearing a custom embellished Stella McCartney jumpsuit in London, England, on April 14.
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Wearing a custom embellished Stella McCartney jumpsuit in London, England, on April 14.
  • Wearing an orange-and-white-striped Roksanda pajama suit in Paris, France, on April 16.
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
    Wearing an orange-and-white-striped Roksanda pajama suit in Paris, France, on April 16.

RELATED COVERAGE

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion and Style Stephen Colbert Michelle Obama
CONVERSATIONS