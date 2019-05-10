10 Quotes That Show Michelle Obama Is The Mom America Needs

Michelle Obama , former first lady and forever mom-in-chief , has long been a source of inspiration, encouragement and kindly worded tough love. She’s basically the mother figure we’ve needed.

For Mother’s Day, we gathered 10 pearls of wisdom Obama has doled out over the years, from dealing with bullies, to dealing with partners, to dealing with work. Like any good mother, she’s teaching us how to be better human beings and how to live happier, healthier lives.