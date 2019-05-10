Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Parenting

10 Quotes That Show Michelle Obama Is The Mom America Needs

The "Becoming" author and former first lady shares her wisdom on success, failure and living your best life.

Michelle Obama, former first lady and forever mom-in-chief, has long been a source of inspiration, encouragement and kindly worded tough love. She’s basically the mother figure we’ve needed.

For Mother’s Day, we gathered 10 pearls of wisdom Obama has doled out over the years, from dealing with bullies, to dealing with partners, to dealing with work. Like any good mother, she’s teaching us how to be better human beings and how to live happier, healthier lives.

On Education
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
“Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education … then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise.” Final speech as first lady, 2017
On Bullies
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
“When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high." Democratic National Convention, 2016
On Choosing The Right Partner
Mark Wilson via Getty Images
“Reach for partners that make you better. Do not bring people into your life who weigh you down. Good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don’t hurt.” Address to Elizabeth Garrett Anderson students, 2011
On Choosing The Right Friends
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
“You have to fill your bucket with positive energy -- and if you have people hanging around you that are bringing you down and not lifting you up, whether that’s your ‘boo’ or your best friend -- you have to learn how to push these people to the side." The Power of an Education Girl panel, 2015
On Success
NBC via Getty Images
“Success isn’t about how much money you make, it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” Democratic National Convention, 2012
On Failure
MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images via Getty Images
“Failure is an important part of your growth and developing resilience. Don’t be afraid to fail." The Power of an Educated Girl panel, 2015
On Self-Care
Jack Taylor via Getty Images
“We need to do a better job putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to do’ list." Let Girls Learn event, 2016
On Believing In Yourself
The Washington Post via Getty Images
“You don’t have to be somebody different to be important. You are important in your own right.” Let Girls Learn trip, 2016
On Dreaming Big
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
“The only limit to the height of your achievement is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them.” Democratic National Convention keynote address, 2008
On Making Good Decisions
Jim Bennett via Getty Images
“Don’t ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. Make decisions based on what should happen, not what shouldn’t." excerpt from "Becoming"
