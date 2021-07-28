Michelle Obama Sends Sweet Message Of Support To Simone Biles

The former first lady shared her daily mantra with the sports star on Twitter Tuesday. “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily,” wrote Obama.

Obama also expressed her pride in the 24-year-old and said “we are rooting for you” and congratulated the Americans on their silver medal.

The Russian Olympic Committee won the event.

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

After her withdrawal, Biles told reporters she was taking it “one day a time.”

“Whenever you get in a high-stress situation you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well being,” she said in widely praised comments. She did not commit to participating in the other finals she has qualified for in Tokyo.

On Wednesday morning, USA Gymnastics announced Biles had withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition on Thursday. Biles is still scheduled to compete in the individual finals from Saturday through Tuesday.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being,” the governing body said in a statement. “Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021