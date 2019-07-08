Michelle Obama Recalls Daunting Sleepover Security Rules For Daughters

“Imagine having Malia and Sasha come to your house for a sleepover,” Obama said, per CBS News. “It’s like, ‘Hello. OK, we’re going to need your Social Security number, we’re going to need your date of birth. There are going to be men coming to sweep your house. If you have guns and drugs, just tell them yes because they are going to find them anyway. Don’t lie. They’re not going to take them, they just need to know where they are. And, uh, thank you for having Malia and Sasha over. Oh and by the way, there is going to be a man with a gun sitting outside all night. If you let him use the bathroom, that would be nice.’”