‘Astoundingly Powerful’: Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech Raises The Virtual Roof

Michelle Obama’s speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention is drawing widespread praise from both the TV pundits and those on social media for her ringing endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The author, attorney and spouse to former President Barack Obama delivered a powerful indictment of President Donald Trump’s first term, which has been marked by a deadly pandemic, widespread civic unrest and massive unemployment.
But Obama warned that could be just the beginning.
“If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can,” she said. “And they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”
Obama also echoed her 2016 DNC speech, in which she said: “When they go low, we go high.”
“Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God,” she said. “And if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences.”
The TV pundits and voices of social media praised her speech: