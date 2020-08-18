‘Astoundingly Powerful’: Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech Raises The Virtual Roof

Michelle Obama’s speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention is drawing widespread praise from both the TV pundits and those on social media for her ringing endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The author, attorney and spouse to former President Barack Obama delivered a powerful indictment of President Donald Trump’s first term, which has been marked by a deadly pandemic, widespread civic unrest and massive unemployment.

But Obama warned that could be just the beginning.

“If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can,” she said. “And they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Obama also echoed her 2016 DNC speech, in which she said: “When they go low, we go high.”

“Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God,” she said. “And if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences.”

The TV pundits and voices of social media praised her speech:

Astoundingly powerful speech by Michelle Obama. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama - That was probably the best political speech that I’ve ever seen. — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) August 18, 2020

.@MichelleObama is just the best. Full stop. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 18, 2020

"Joe knows the anguish of sitting at a table with an empty chair," says Michelle Obama, with a dagger of an emotional image for anyone who has experienced loss. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama’s speech - and especially her delivery – was the kind stuff they’ll teach in classes.



But the biggest takeaway for me was that Joe Biden vs. Trump is a campaign that can bring together Bernie Sanders and John Kasich - and that’s a real big tent. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) August 18, 2020

.@joyannreid says Michelle Obama's speech had this message: This is 'Come with me if you want to live.'



Watch more: https://t.co/kARWrO1R86 pic.twitter.com/VTWowuzdUW — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama just have one of the best convention speeches of all time sitting in her house. — Bill Burton (@billburton) August 18, 2020

"She wasn't just putting the President down, she was trying to pick the country up."



- @VanJones68 reacts to former first lady Michelle Obama's speech at the #DemConvention. https://t.co/9C3D7h7d75 pic.twitter.com/P7SAqYYqMK — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama right now is setting a very very high bar for every other speaker at this convention.



She’s hitting every argument Democrats want to make but in a personal “I get it, I get you” way. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 18, 2020

Raise your hand if Michelle Obama spoke to your heart tonight. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 18, 2020

So that was a speech that rose to the moment. — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 18, 2020

I’m adding Michelle Obama’s speech to my cardio playlist — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 18, 2020

It's a rare skill to be able to speak well to a cheering crowd. To speak this well to a silent camera is remarkable. — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama. That’s all. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 18, 2020

