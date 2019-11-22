Michelle Obama Wins For Must-See Look Of The Week

Forget the impeachment inquiry hearings. The most important thing you need to know about this week is that on Sunday, Michelle Obama wore an epic neon yellow Schiaparelli chandelier gown at the American Portrait Gala in Washington.

Obama worked on the look with stylist Meredith Koop, who wrote on Instagram that the former first lady had “randomly mentioned neon” to her a few times recently. We’d say Koop certainly delivered on that front.

It’s hard to compete with a Michelle sighting unless you’re, say, Beyoncé. And look at that ― we got a Bey glimpse, too. She looked stunning at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala on Saturday in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown covered in crystals and feathers.

Honorable mentions go to Andy Cohen’s thighs at BravoCon, Issa Rae at the Soul Train Awards and the holy trinity of Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Erin Doherty at “The Crown” premiere.

Check them all out ― from wild to wonderful ― below.