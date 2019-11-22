Style & Beauty

Michelle Obama Wins For Must-See Look Of The Week

Neon. Yellow. Chandelier. Gown.

Forget the impeachment inquiry hearings. The most important thing you need to know about this week is that on Sunday, Michelle Obama wore an epic neon yellow Schiaparelli chandelier gown at the American Portrait Gala in Washington.

Obama worked on the look with stylist Meredith Koop, who wrote on Instagram that the former first lady had “randomly mentioned neon” to her a few times recently. We’d say Koop certainly delivered on that front.

It’s hard to compete with a Michelle sighting unless you’re, say, Beyoncé. And look at that ― we got a Bey glimpse, too. She looked stunning at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala on Saturday in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown covered in crystals and feathers.

Honorable mentions go to Andy Cohen’s thighs at BravoCon, Issa Rae at the Soul Train Awards and the holy trinity of Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Erin Doherty at “The Crown” premiere.

Check them all out ― from wild to wonderful ― below.

Beyoncé
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Beyoncé at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov. 16.
Erin Doherty, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Erin Doherty, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman at "The Crown" premiere in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 16.
Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Paul Morigi/Invision/AP
Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2019 American Portrait Gala in Washington on Nov. 17.
Andy Cohen
Bravo via Getty Images
Andy Cohen at a "Werk Out with Dorinda Medley" event during BravoCon in New York on Nov. 17.
Issa Rae
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Issa Rae at the 2019 Soul Train awards presented by BET in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.
Halima Aden
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Halima Aden at the Lincoln Center corporate fund fashion gala in New York on Nov. 18.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18.
Patrick Starr
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Patrick Starr at the 2019 American Influencer Awards in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 18.
FashionMichelle ObamaBeyonce andy cohenhelena bonham carter