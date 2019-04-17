Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

Michelle Obama's Book Tour Style Is A Lesson In Power Suiting

We're sensing a powerful pattern here.

When Michelle Obama walked onstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December 2018 wearing a pair of sparkly, thigh-high stiletto Balenciaga boots to promote her book “Becoming,” one thing became abundantly clear: her book tour style would prove as exciting ― and perhaps even more fun to watch ― as her style over four years in the White House.

Following that iconic moment, Obama has traveled to a slew of both American and European cities delivering powerful messaging and insight via the interviews and appearances she’s made to promote it.

And more often than not, she has done so wearing perfectly fitting power suits.

She paid homage to British designer Stella McCartney in an embellished black jumpsuit during a stop in London (which we’re counting as a power suit). In Copenhagen, she wore a show-stopping sparkly pink suit by Danish designer Stine Goya.

Whether two-piece, jumpsuit or coordinating set, Obama has once again used her clothing to send a message ― one that is fierce, fun and fashionable as ever.

Gary Miller via Getty Images
Wearing a custom blue and striped Elie Saab suit in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 28.
Rick Kern via Getty Images
Wearing a Fe Noel blouse and pants in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 28.
Wearing aRalph and Russo suit in Portland, Oregon, on March 19.
Jim Bennett via Getty Images
Wearing a maroon Rosetta Getty suit to attend a book club meeting in Tacoma, Washington, on March 24.
MARTIN SYLVEST via Getty Images
Wearing a custom pink embellished Stine Goya suit in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 9.
Michael Campanella via Getty Images
Wearing a custom Acne Studios suit in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 10.
Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images
Wearing a custom green embellished Dundas tuxedo in Oslo, Norway, on April 11.
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Wearing a custom embellished Stella McCartney jumpsuit in London, England, on April 14.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Wearing an orange-and-white-striped pajama suit in Paris, France, on April 16.
