Michelle Obama Hits At Trump: America Is Now 'Living With Divorced Dad'

Former first lady Michelle Obama took a dig at President Donald Trump during an event in London on Sunday, saying that America was now in the care of “divorced dad.”

In a conversation with Stephen Colbert at the O2 Arena, Obama said life under Trump was a little like being a teen in a broken home:

“We come from a broken family, we are a little unsettled. Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad.”

Although Obama did not mention Trump by name, she referred to him indirectly several times, including when she said the presidency didn’t change who you are but instead reveals who you are, The Independent reported.

“It is like swimming in the ocean with great waves,” Obama said. “If you are not a great swimmer, you are not going to learn in the middle of a tidal wave. You are going to resort to your kicking and drowning and what you knew how to do in the pool.”

Obama also told Colbert she turns off the news sometimes.

“I only let some of that stuff into my world when I’m ready,” Obama said. “You can’t have a steady diet of fear and frustration coming in.”