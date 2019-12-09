Michelle Obama Says The Impeachment Hearings Are 'Surreal'

Former first lady Michelle Obama weighed in on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, describing them as a “surreal” experience that she is hopeful “we can come back from.”

“I don’t think people know what to make of it,” she told “Today” host Jenna Bush Hager in an interview that aired Monday, noting that “a lot of young people weren’t around” during the last time a president went through impeachment proceedings — then-President Bill Clinton more than 20 years ago.

“But do I think we can come back from it? Oh yeah,” Obama said. “We’ve seen worse times. We’ve seen tough times in this country, you know? We’ve gone through depressions and wars and bombings and terrorist attacks, and we’ve gone through Jim Crow, and we’ve always come out stronger.”

“And that’s what we have to continue to believe,” she continued, “because what’s our choice? To ball up in a corner and call it a day? Well, that’s not fair to this next generation that’s coming before us, that are counting on us to get this right.”

“It’s not an ‘us or them.’ It’s not an ‘R’ or a ‘D,’” she added. “We are all here as part of this country. We all want the same things. It’s just sometimes, that gets lost in the noise.”

Obama spoke to Bush Hager Monday during a trip to Vietnam for her girls education initiative, which she began during her time in the White House.

The former first lady said she is “humbled by” the attention from her bestselling memoir “Becoming” last year. But she said girls’ education is “what I consider my life’s work.”