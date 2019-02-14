Michelle Obama Celebrates Her 'Three Valentines' In Sweet Instagram Post

Former first lady Michelle Obama is celebrating the love this Valentine’s Day.

She shared two photos of her with former President Barack Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, in an Instagram post on Thursday. “So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years,” the Becoming author wrote in the caption.

Barack Obama also honored the holiday by posting a picture on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama,” he wrote. “It’s true; she does get down to Motown.”

The former president’s message likely refers to his wife saying last week at the Grammy Awards that she “wore out” Motown records while growing up in Chicago.