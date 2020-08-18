Michelle Obama has used fashion to send subtle messages through the years. Her most recent look was a bit more straightforward.

Obama spoke at the digital Democratic National Convention on Monday night wearing a “Vote” necklace from ByChari, a Black-owned jewelry brand. The necklace is available in different colors and sizes, starting at $295.

Handout via Getty Images Michelle Obama's ByChari "Vote" necklace was the most-searched term during the last hour of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

If searches for the necklace are indicative of voting trends this election, it will have done its job. According to Google Trends, it was the “top trending search on all of U.S. Google in the last hour of the event.”

The necklace is the top trending search on all of US Google in the last hour of the event.https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) August 18, 2020

Once people realized what the necklace said and it was ID-ed on social media, it took no time for people to start obsessing over it.

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

One Twitter user had some keen words of fundraising advice for the Biden campaign.

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

“I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” ByChari said in an email via a brand representative. “As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama’s Stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!”

When ByChari shared the necklace in 2018, it came with a message too.

“I rarely voice my political views on social media, but there is too much at risk for us as women and individuals to not do our part,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “I encourage everyone to go out and vote tomorrow. Make your voice heard.”

Obama didn’t let her necklace do all the inspiring, though. During her speech, in which she called Donald Trump the “wrong president for our country,” she encouraged voters to come out with the same enthusiasm as they did for her husband during his two presidential elections.

“We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012,” she said. “We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same.”

Heard, seen and understood.