Former first lady Michelle Obama almost made “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon fall out of his chair on Tuesday when she told him the two words that went through her mind when she and former President Barack Obama bid farewell to the White House in 2017.

Fallon showed the former first lady a photograph of the Obamas as they were boarding a plane at Andrews Air Force Base in 2017 following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In the photo, Michelle Obama is smiling broadly.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, leaving Andrews Air Force Base after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2017. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fallon asked Obama what was going through her mind and before he could finish the question she said, “Bye, Felicia!”

Fallon also asked Obama if she was optimistic about the future of the United States.

“I am because, Jimmy, everywhere I go I get to see young people and we owe young people that optimism, that hope, because what’s the alternative?” Obama said.

“There is a reason for hope. And I want everybody here to understand that, you know, there are dark days in so many of our journeys,” she added. “But, you know, we have to, you know, push that arc toward hope.”