Michelle Pfeiffer Fans Get Psyched Again Watching Catwoman Whip The Heads Off Stiffs

Michelle Pfeiffer suddenly took off on Twitter Friday as fans were in the mood all over again to watch her Catwoman snap off the heads of four mannequins with a whip in a scene in Tim Burton’s dark “Batman Returns.”
A scene highlighting her skills was posted on Twitter by Netflix social media manager Jarrett Wieselman — and Catwoman’s attitude suddenly scratched a public itch again.
Pfeiffer was the first to play Catwoman on the big screen in Burton’s 1992 film, and it’s widely considered the best version. Burton initially picked Annette Bening for the part, but she backed out because of pregnancy, according to Screen Rant, clearing a path to the catnip role for Pfeiffer.
The part was later played by Halle Berry in “Catwoman” (2004), and Anne Hathaway in “Dark Knight Rises” (2012). Zoe Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman, with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” in 2022.
Pfeiffer posted an Instagram video of her cracking a whip in 2019 — 27 years after her role. “Just like riding a bike,” she purred.
Some killjoys on Twitter insisted film assistants actually pulled the heads off the mannequins as they were struck by Pfeiffer, in part to control their trajectories. But no one cared.
In the mannequin video clip Pfeiffer ends the scene skipping rope with her whip, the crew erupts in applause, and she takes a bow.