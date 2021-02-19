Michelle Pfeiffer Fans Get Psyched Again Watching Catwoman Whip The Heads Off Stiffs

Michelle Pfeiffer suddenly took off on Twitter Friday as fans were in the mood all over again to watch her Catwoman snap off the heads of four mannequins with a whip in a scene in Tim Burton’s dark “Batman Returns.”

Reminder: Michelle Pfeiffer whipped the heads off those four mannequins IN ONE TAKE to thunderous applause from the Batman Returns crew! pic.twitter.com/wVqyH4qw6A — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 19, 2021

A scene highlighting her skills was posted on Twitter by Netflix social media manager Jarrett Wieselman — and Catwoman’s attitude suddenly scratched a public itch again.

Pfeiffer was the first to play Catwoman on the big screen in Burton’s 1992 film, and it’s widely considered the best version. Burton initially picked Annette Bening for the part, but she backed out because of pregnancy, according to Screen Rant, clearing a path to the catnip role for Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer posted an Instagram video of her cracking a whip in 2019 — 27 years after her role. “Just like riding a bike,” she purred.

Some killjoys on Twitter insisted film assistants actually pulled the heads off the mannequins as they were struck by Pfeiffer, in part to control their trajectories. But no one cared.

In the mannequin video clip Pfeiffer ends the scene skipping rope with her whip, the crew erupts in applause, and she takes a bow.

I love on the fourth one where she cracks it so hard it throws dust enough to look like a gunshot. What a queen. — Brian Gang a.k.a RB (He/Him) (@RealBriGang) February 19, 2021

THE Catwoman. I remember her skipping that whip like a madwoman. Iconic! Only Michelle Pfeiffer truly embodied that role (and suit)🙌! Mmmmeeeooww! — Charmaine (@miminparreno) February 19, 2021

Forever and always, the best Catwoman — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 19, 2021

This is why she's always the superior Catwoman ❤️❤️💥💥 pic.twitter.com/lUHYqCx0dN — Navid Hudson 🇲🇾 #SnyderCut (@MrNavidHudson) February 19, 2021

🔥 my first Hollywood job was at Warner Brothers & one day I saw Michelle Pfeiffer practicing alone with the bullwhip & she was magnificent — Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) February 19, 2021

Weird that no one has mentioned that she PUT A LIVE BIRD IN HER MOUTH for this role too pic.twitter.com/udZYRaIGvj — 📀dj💿leori💽 (@leorileorileori) February 19, 2021

I've been trying to convince people Batman Returns (1992) is the most artistic madcap superhero movie. I guess this might *whip* them into submission... — ART TAVANA (@arttavana) February 19, 2021

Michelle was trained by my fellow whipper @DelongisAnthony He also trained Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones, and is an all-around Roadhouse, He Man, Star Trek badass. pic.twitter.com/p9pFylCYdT — Jessica Cail (@jess_cail) February 19, 2021

I will be criticized for this, BUT... Michelle Pfeiffer is to Catwoman as Heath Ledger is to Joker. She deserved a nomination for this role. I stan Michelle. — IN THE CUT (@InthecutZine) February 19, 2021

Literally everyone agrees with that — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) February 19, 2021

This is the Women of Australia’s mood personified. — Mollie (@lilbirdey) February 19, 2021