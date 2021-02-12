Michelle Trachtenberg Says A TV Set "Rule" Meant Joss Whedon Couldn't Be Alone With Her

Michelle Trachtenberg has spoken out again about the allegations targeting director and producer Joss Whedon, asserting that according to a “rule” on the set of the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV series, he was not allowed to be alone with her.

The 35-year-old, who starred as Buffy’s sister Dawn Summers on the program from 2000 to 2003, in an Instagram post elaborated on a previous statement she made in the wake of her co-stars’ allegations about the series’ creator.