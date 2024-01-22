Michelle Trachtenberg Hits Back At 'Haters' Who Are Criticizing Her Appearance

Michelle Trachtenberg has issued a fiery rebuttal to the “haters” who criticized her appearance over the past week.
On Friday, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” star pushed back against those who had expressed concerns for her health and well-being on social media.
“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram selfie. “I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”
A day later, Trachtenberg followed up with a similarly worded post.
“Fun fact. This is my face,” she wrote. “Not malnutrition no problems.”
The New York-born actor inadvertently found herself the subject of social media speculation last week after sharing a selfie which drew some eyebrow-raising comments, with some claiming she looked “malnourished” or as if she had an “overactive thyroid.”
After one user questioned Trachtenberg for appearing to be “sick” in one recent image, she responded: “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”
Among those who came to Trachtenberg’s defense was fellow actor Kristin Chenoweth, who urged her to “ignore the hate baby!”
“You’re GORGEOUS,” the “Wicked” and “Pushing Daisies” star wrote.
A former child actor, Trachtenberg endeared herself to a generation of television viewers on the final three seasons of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” in which she portrayed Dawn Summers, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers. In 2008, she landed the recurring role of Georgina Sparks on “Gossip Girl,” and later reprised the character on HBO Max’s reboot of the series.
She began hosting the true crime documentary series, “Meet, Marry, Murder,” in 2021.