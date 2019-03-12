Instagram Jonnie West and Michelle Wie are all smiles as the golf champ shows off her engagement ring.

Golf star Michelle Wie is going to have a father-in-law nicknamed Mr. Clutch.

Wie, five-time winner on the LPGA tour, announced that she and Jonnie West, son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, were engaged.

“My person for life!!!!” Wie, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champ, wrote on an Instagram gallery of the couple. The first photo shows West taking a knee to propose on the Lyon Street steps in San Francisco.

Wie, 29, and West, 30, made their relationship public in January, Golf.com reported.

The younger West played basketball like his pop at West Virginia, but to far less acclaim. He’s since made his mark as the director of basketball operations for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Jerry West, a guard known as Mr. Clutch, was an All-Star in all 14 of his seasons with the Lakers, scoring 25,192 points while leading the team to the NBA Finals nine times.

And now he’ll have a champion for a daughter-in-law.

Wie has posted some cute Insta-couple moments lately, including a “Can’t wait to spend 999 more Valentine Days with you” wish on Feb. 14.

No word on when the big day is scheduled.