Pro Golfer Michelle Wie Disgusted By Rudy Giuliani's Creepy Story About Her 'Panties'

Golf champ Michelle Wie slammed Rudy Giuliani for telling a creepy story about her on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Thursday.

Giuliani called Wie “gorgeous” and said that, while putting, she “bends all the way over and her panties show.”

Wie fired back on Twitter Friday: “My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the U.S. Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt!”

It’s “unsettling to hear of this highly inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referencing my ‘panties,’” she said, not mentioning Giuliani by name.

“What this person should have remembered from that day, was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” Wie added. “I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.”

She also emphasized: “What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like.”

The United States Golf Association replied to Wie with a supportive message. “Sexism has no place in golf or in life,” it tweeted. “We are always in your corner.”

After Giuliani told his tournament tale, he asked Bannon, “Is that okay to tell that joke? I’m not sure.”

“We already told it, so I don’t know,” Bannon replied.

Now they know.

Definitely not the point, but keep wondering why Rudy called this a joke. What is the punchline? pic.twitter.com/VNKgoq92KS — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 19, 2021

Wie, 31, is a five-time winner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour. She’s currently on maternity leave after giving birth to a daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, last year.

Giuliani is reportedly the subject﻿ of a number of investigations. A national group of lawyers filed an ethics complaint against him last month, calling on the state of New York to suspend his law license for his lies about voter fraud and his efforts to undermine the 2020 election.