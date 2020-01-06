Michelle Williams Calls On Women To 'Vote In Your Own Self-Interests' At Golden Globes

Michelle Williams dedicated her acceptance speech at the 2020 Golden Globes to discussing reproductive justice and women’s rights on Sunday night.

The actor won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon.”

During her acceptance speech, Williams shared a message about a woman’s right to choose.

“I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists because as women, and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” she said.

She later added, “To choose when to have my children, and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know that the scales must tip towards our children.”

Michelle Williams showing everyone how acceptance speeches should be done pic.twitter.com/VvMByQ0ufW — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

Williams closed out her speech with a call to action for women to vote in their “own self-interests.”

“It’s what men have been doing for years,” she added, bringing friend Busy Philipps to tears from the audience.

Busy Philipps is me watching Michelle Williams every time she delivers incredibly feminist speeches #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vhFMrSvrKg — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 6, 2020

Back in September, Philipps was seen on camera having an emotional reaction to Williams’ acceptance speech at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Williams talked about the importance of gender equality as she accepted the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for “Fosse/Verdon.”

Last month, People reported that Williams, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, is expecting a baby with fiancé “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail.