A clip of Michelle Williams reading an excerpt about Justin Timberlake from Britney Spears' memoir is going viral.
Of course, Spears' hotly anticipated "The Woman in Me" is now out. Voicing the audiobook is none other than Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams. While a number of revelations from the book are incredibly moving, especially over the injustice Spears faced during her conservatorship, there's one particular segment about Spears' ex that's been making the rounds.
In case you need a transcript, the excerpt says of Timberlake, “His band NSYNC was what people back then called ‘so pimp.’ They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. NSYNC hung out with Black artists. Sometimes, I thought they tried too hard to fit in."
A run-in with a famous Black artist is where things got...interesting. Williams as Spears continued, "One day, [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy wearing a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine what’s up homie?’"
"After Ginuwine walked away, Felicia did an impression of J: ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ siz. Fo’ siz. Ginuwine…’ J wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, ‘Okay, fuck you Felicia,'” she concluded.
"The Woman in Me" is available as an audiobook and hardback.
