In case you need a transcript, the excerpt says of Timberlake, “His band NSYNC was what people back then called ‘so pimp.’ They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. NSYNC hung out with Black artists. Sometimes, I thought they tried too hard to fit in."

Brenda Chase / Getty Images)