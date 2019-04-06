Michelle Wolf poked fun at the celebrities who have been arrested in the college admissions bribery scandal at Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon event in New York on Friday.
The comedian joked she was “a little proud” of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who are among dozens of people alleged to have paid bribes to secure prestigious school spots for their children.
“It’s nice to have women running schemes where enough money is involved that it flags the FBI,” said Wolf. “That’s power.”
Check out the clip here:
Wolf also roasted President Donald Trump:
She poked fun at former Vice President Joe Biden:
CNN and Fox News drew her ire:
Wolf suggested that “female assholes should get a chance, too.”
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was made fun of:
There was a message to white women about equality:
And on the red carpet, Wolf ridiculed Trump for not attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner for the third year in a row. Trump announced Friday he would instead hold a political rally on Apr. 27.
“I think he doesn’t have a big enough spine to attend,” said Wolf. “If a president can’t take someone making fun of them, I don’t really care about them.”
Wolf faced a backlash from conservatives after hosting the dinner in 2018, when she joked about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.