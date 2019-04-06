Michelle Wolf poked fun at the celebrities who have been arrested in the college admissions bribery scandal at Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon event in New York on Friday.

The comedian joked she was “a little proud” of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who are among dozens of people alleged to have paid bribes to secure prestigious school spots for their children.

“It’s nice to have women running schemes where enough money is involved that it flags the FBI,” said Wolf. “That’s power.”

Check out the clip here:

Comedian Michelle Wolf jokes that she was "a little proud" when Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were arrested for their involvement in the college admissions scandal: "It's nice to have women running schemes where enough is money involved that it flags the FBI. That's power" pic.twitter.com/c47oPNCnvJ — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

Wolf also roasted President Donald Trump:

#PowerOfWomen NY host Michelle Wolf starts the show with a quick roast pic.twitter.com/F92DbXN4s0 — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

She poked fun at former Vice President Joe Biden:

Michelle Wolf jokes that people should give the women running for president as much support as possible "before eventually giving up and rallying behind Joe Biden" pic.twitter.com/oE7tajCIvT — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

CNN and Fox News drew her ire:

Michelle Wolf roasts Jeff Zucker, CNN, all news channels and Fox News... "which I don't think can be considered news" #PowerOfWomenNY presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/TZkOnEaCH7 — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

Wolf suggested that “female assholes should get a chance, too.”

Michelle Wolf: "I just think female a--holes should get a chance, too" pic.twitter.com/oKzU1NKYQm — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was made fun of:

Michelle Wolf: "I'd rather be shrill than artificially lower my voice. Who am I, Elizabeth Holmes?" pic.twitter.com/cEpRQiMCle — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

There was a message to white women about equality:

Michelle Wolf has a message for white women #PowerOfWomenNY presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/gSqnIq3xvQ — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

And on the red carpet, Wolf ridiculed Trump for not attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner for the third year in a row. Trump announced Friday he would instead hold a political rally on Apr. 27.

“I think he doesn’t have a big enough spine to attend,” said Wolf. “If a president can’t take someone making fun of them, I don’t really care about them.”