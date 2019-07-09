Michelle Yeoh Tells Lena Headey To 'F**k Off' In Hilarious Video

Well damn, Michelle Yeoh.

Actress Lena Headey recently shared a video on Instagram of the martial arts legend and “Crazy Rich Asians” star greeting the “Game Of Thrones” actress’ cheery “Good morning, Michelle!” with a warm “Oh, fuck off!”

Yeoh is clearly kidding around in the video, but it’s still absolute gold.

Headey, who responded to the interaction with, “She’s just funny,” clearly adores Yeoh. She captioned her video with, “I LOVE HER SO MUCH IT’S ANNOYING.”

The pair are both featured in the upcoming action thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake,” which is slated to open in theaters next year. The film, a high-concept assassin story, includes several other heavy-hitters in the cast, including Angela Bassett, Karen Gillan and Carla Gugino.