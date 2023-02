Speechless Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb In Emotional Acceptance Speech

Michelle Yeoh felt “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actor was overcome with emotion at the ceremony when she was announced as the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture.

Not only that, but Yeoh made history: She became the first Asian woman to take home the incredible honor.

“I think if I speak, my heart will explode,” Yeoh said with emotion in her voice after making her way to the stage, talking about the “ups and downs” and “roller coaster ride” of getting to this place in her career.

“But most importantly we never give up. I thank you for your love, for your support because I know I am up against titans,” she said.

Yeoh was overcome with emotion, she had to step away from the microphone, letting out a “shit” and “fuck!” as both she and the audience laughed.

“This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me,” the actor continued.

“Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this ― we want to be seen; we want to be heard. And tonight you have shown us that it is possible. And I am grateful and my mom will be eternally grateful to you.”

Watch the entire speech below:

Here is Michelle Yeoh’s uncensored, emotional SAG speech pic.twitter.com/VmzqNZYUPr — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 27, 2023

