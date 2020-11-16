Michiganders Rise Up To Hail Gutsy 'Big Gretch' Whitmer And Her New COVID-19 Safety Rules

Whitmer’s order on Sunday restricts some activities and social gatherings as the state experienced an all-time record seven-day stretch of infections last week, with more than 44,000 new COVID-19 cases and 416 deaths.

The new rules, issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, halt in-person learning in high schools and colleges, indoor dining, organized sports and group exercise classes, and shuts down theaters, stadiums and casinos.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,“Atlas, who has no formal training in treating infectious diseases, snapped about the new rules on Twitter. “You get what you accept.”

Whitmer responded on CNN: “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”

Whitmer’s supporters were there for her.

Big Gretch enforcing this shutdown after being harrassed, bullied, and was threatned to be kidnapped is a true testimate to her character. Glad to have that woman from michigan as my governor. — Dylan (@DylanjohnJones) November 15, 2020

Does armed militia storming the Capitol scare Big Gretch??



Does Trump's constant bullying scare Big Gretch??



Does a foiled kidnapping plot scare Big Gretch??



Nope 🔥



She's doing what's right for the people of MI to get #COVID19 back in line.#WearAMask #DemVoice1 #Leadership https://t.co/xozKl6E6k1 pic.twitter.com/jX6kci0KeA — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) November 15, 2020

Big Gretch has faced constant harassment, threats, and a foiled kidnapping plot, but she still came through today to enforce stricter restrictions and I’m here for it. #MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/fAxNd134e7 — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) November 15, 2020

You KNOW I stand with Governor Whitmer, I'm hoping Big Gretch locks us down again because Covid-19 is out of control here in Michigan and our GOP majority legislature is heartless and USELESS. MASK UP MICHIGAN. -art by me #maskup #maskupmichigan #biggretch #wearamask pic.twitter.com/bGRUrISIx1 — L.Chenault (@LacyChenault) November 15, 2020

big gretch had people plotting to kidnap and execute her for simply wanting to keep us safe and she could’ve easily let it intimidate her into not taking action but here she is again trying to save our lives. nothing but respect for my governor. pic.twitter.com/cEpUN6glfz — ares (@gobeheroes) November 15, 2020

Big Gretch is locking us down again in Michigan.



Stay home, and stay safe.



And for fucks sake... wear a fucking mask if you have to go out. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) November 15, 2020

Big Gretch has my 100% respect 👏 pic.twitter.com/ifOKl7YKNW — United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) November 16, 2020

Remember when Gov. Big Gretch was handling Covid response and was kicking butt and got us to stage 5 but then the Republican majority took her to court and voted her power away and now we’re gearing up to go into a full out state of emergency again??

I do — BNFang (@BNeufang) November 13, 2020

Y’all should’ve just let Big Gretch do her job 😤 https://t.co/vyJuD3GycE — Jelly Bells🔔🤶🏾 (@berry_jello) November 13, 2020

OMG 👏👏👏



Big Gretch just threw some shade at Trump on CNN:



WOLF... Are you concerned about Trump's election lawsuits to not certify Michigan's results?



BIG GRETCH... No, because Biden's victory margin was 14 times the amount Trump had in 2016.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Savage #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/tL6we1j67N — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) November 16, 2020

👏 Big Gretch 👏 pic.twitter.com/IdsFDCn0Uj — Maddy VerVaecke is all masked up (@mandy_itis_then) November 15, 2020

Big Gretch has bigger balls than trump.



Three Week Pause to Save Lives pic.twitter.com/nO7WWOUNod — Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) November 15, 2020

Whitmer has been a special target of Trump, who has called her “that woman” who complains. (“We don’t like to see the complaints,” Trump told Sean Hannity.)

The president made the remark after Whitmer’s desperate requests for federal help earlier this year to obtain protective gear for health care workers as her state battled coronavirus. She later reported that medical supply vendors had been told not to fill her orders.

Whitmer blamed Trump’s repeated attacks on her for inciting an alleged plot to kidnap and kill her by members of the far-right paramilitary group Wolverine Watchmen, who were arrested by the FBI last month.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus