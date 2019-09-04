Michigan Becomes First State To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

As concerns mount about the potential health impacts of vaping, particularly on teenagers, Michigan has reportedly announced a statewide ban on all flavored electronic cigarettes, including sweet, fruity and menthol varieties.

Michigan is the first state to prohibit flavored e-cigarettes, which preliminary studies have shown are more likely to get young people hooked on vaping, according to The Washington Post.

The ban goes into effect on Wednesday, the Post reported, but retailers will have 30 days to comply.

“My number one priority is keeping our kids safe and protecting the health of the people of Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) told the paper of her decision to impose the ban, which also restricts the use of misleading descriptions like “safe” and “healthy” to advertise vaping products.

Whitmer noted that she’d been compelled to take action after the state Department of Health and Human Services declared vaping among young people a public health emergency.

Several U.S. cities have also taken steps in recent months to place limits on vaping.

San Francisco in June became the first major city to ban the sale of all e-cigarettes. Last week, Boulder, Colorado, finalized a ban on flavored e-cigarette products. Sacramento, California, has also approved a similar ban.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is currently investigating cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarettes/vaping/dabbing. Know the risks! https://t.co/GFWvCH65Ro pic.twitter.com/W4zDS3KpLB — DHD2 (@DHD2_MI) August 30, 2019

In March, the Food and Drug Administration proposed restricting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, except for menthol, mint and tobacco flavors.

“Evidence shows that youth are especially attracted to flavored e-cigarette products and that minors are able to access these products from both brick-and-mortar retailers as well as online, despite federal restrictions on sales to anyone under 18,” Scott Gottlieb, the outgoing FDA commissioner, said at the time.

The FDA proposal has not been finalized.