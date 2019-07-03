Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Turns Down Harvard Fellowship Amid Backlash

Rick Snyder, the Republican former governor of Michigan whose administration was accused of playing a key role in Flint’s water crisis, has decided to turn down his Harvard Kennedy School fellowship.

Snyder on Wednesday announced on Twitter that he would not be joining the Taubman Center for State and Local Government, where he was set to begin studying and teaching this week.

“It would have been exciting to share my experiences, both positive and negative; our current political environment and its lack of civility makes this too disruptive,” he wrote. “I wish them the best.”

I have informed the HKennedy Sch that I am turning down its offer as Snr Res Fellow. It would have been exciting to share my experiences, both positive and negative; our current political environment and its lack of civility makes this too disruptive. I wish them the best. — Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) July 3, 2019

Backlash began brewing on social media over the weekend as users condemned Harvard’s offer with the hashtag #NoSnyderFellowship. Critics urged those opposed to write letters to the school in protest.

I sent a short email to Professor Liebman (jeffrey_liebman@hks.harvard.edu) & it took only a few minutes to tell him why @Kennedy_School awarding a fellowship to former #Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is an affront #FlintWaterCrisis #NoSnyderFellowship https://t.co/Da21zn1ChQ — Piper Kerman (@Piper) June 30, 2019

I hope my colleagues at HKS (and across Harvard) join me in writing to Jeffrey Liebman, Rafael Carbonell, and Doug Elmendorf to demand #NoSnyderFellowship. There is no place for Snyder at Harvard or at any university campus. pic.twitter.com/2A5XHTtQgB — Mo Torres (@motorresx) July 1, 2019

A school press release announcing the fellowship left out any mention of Flint’s toxic lead pollution, instead crediting Snyder for “significant expertise in management, public policy, and promoting civility.”

News of Snyder’s fellowship arrived only weeks after The Associated Press reported that his cellphone was confiscated in a criminal probe of the catastrophe led by Michigan and Wayne County.

Though the crisis began in 2014, the deadly consequences are still being felt today, and dozens of residents have suffered from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. According to PBS, the death toll is likely far higher than the 12 counted by state officials.

The Kennedy School did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.