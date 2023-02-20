Michigan Students, Others Rally For Gun Control Legislation One Week After Shooting

Students, activists and local leaders gathered in Lansing, Michigan, to rally for laws to prevent gun violence one week after a deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

The Michigan Board of Education, MSU students and gun control organization March For Our Lives hosted the rally, which took place Monday.

Advertisement

At a press conference kicking off the event, MSU students remembered Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson, the three students killed in last week’s shooting. Five others were injured after a man opened fire at several locations on MSU’s campus on Feb. 13. The suspect later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being confronted by police off-campus.

Local leaders, including representatives from the American Federation of Teachers and state lawmakers, called for the passage of stricter gun control legislation during the press conference. Multiple MSU students shared stories from last week’s shooting, explaining how they sent worried messages of love to their parents and other family members during the incident.

David Hogg, founder of March For Our Lives, also spoke at Monday’s event.

“I’m tired of being at these things,” he said. “I think all of us are.”

Hogg argued for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on gun control laws and “start focusing on what we can agree on, which is the fact that we need to do something about this.”

“Every single student in America is exhausted, every single parent in our country is exhausted,” he said.

Advertisement

Hogg also praised younger voters for their activism and for supporting candidates who fight for gun control legislation, calling for older people and lawmakers to step up.

“I often hear older people saying, ‘Thank God the kids are here,’” he said. “Stop it. You’re not dead yet.”