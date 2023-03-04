Michigan Hockey Player Scores Winning Goal Months After Near-Death Experience

University of Michigan hockey player Steven Holtz brought his team to victory with a game-winning goal on Friday following a frightening, near-death experience that found him in the intensive care unit in November.

Holtz, a junior defenseman for the Wolverines, was brought by ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital and checked into the ICU where he was intubated and put into a medically induced coma due to adenovirus complications, Michigan’s WOOD-TV reported.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old suffered seizures as well as memory loss during the terrifying episode that was part of an outbreak among players on the team and at the university.

Holtz was later discharged from the hospital and his road to recovery has been a difficult one.

He’s struggled with speech and vocabulary on top of incomplete coursework from the fall, The Michigan Insider noted, and felt like he was learning to skate for the first time in the wake of the hospitalization.

He played his first game back in February and, on Friday, he scored his first career goal in overtime against the University of Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The goal puts the Wolverines one win ahead of the Badgers in the best-of-three series.

You can watch Holtz’s goal below.

Advertisement

Holtz, following the win, said he was at a loss for words.

He told reporters after the game that the moment was hard to believe and referred to it as part of “Hollywood story.”

“I know it’s not necessarily my role here to score goals, but I think big players step up in big moments,” he said.

“Whether it’s me throwing a hit, a stick check or blocking a shot — but tonight, it was scoring a goal.”