Michigan Man Faces Jail Time Over Threats To Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Kevin Dawe, 31, of Clarkston, has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

The messages, which contained “vulgar language,” included the following excerpt, the statement said: “Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f*** with everyday hard-working Americans, we F*** WITH YOU.”

Dawe allegedly sent messages in January and March through the Democratic governor’s Constituent Services Department web submissions portal.