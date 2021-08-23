Michigan Man Faces Jail Time Over Threats To Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A Michigan man faces jail time for sending threatening messages to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
Kevin Dawe, 31, of Clarkston, has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
The messages, which contained “vulgar language,” included the following excerpt, the statement said: “Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f*** with everyday hard-working Americans, we F*** WITH YOU.”
Dawe allegedly sent messages in January and March through the Democratic governor’s Constituent Services Department web submissions portal.
“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”
Last October, federal authorities revealed that Whitmer was the target of a Michigan militia’s kidnapping plot. In total, 14 were people charged in connection with the scheme. At the time, Whitmer linked their violent rhetoric to then-President Donald Trump, who routinely attacked her and her coronavirus pandemic mitigation strategies.
Dawe turned himself in to the Michigan State Police Metro North Post on Thursday and posted a $500 cash bond. Court dates will be set in Eaton County 56A District Court.