QAnon Follower Killed By Michigan Police After Shooting Wife And Daughter

A Michigan man died in a firefight with police Sunday after he allegedly killed his wife and wounded his daughter, with another family member blaming his interest in QAnon conspiracy theories for the attack, according to NBC News.

Igor Lanis, 53, fired a shotgun at officers responding to a 911 call outside his Walled Lake home, leading police to return fire, according to the local Oakland County Sheriff’s office.

The 25-year-old who placed the call had said her father shot her, the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Facebook. Responding police saw her “attempting to crawl from her home” and transported her to a local hospital for emergency surgery.

The young woman is now in stable condition. The Sheriff’s Office told NBC News that no police were injured in the shooting.

A search of the home revealed Lanis’ wife, 56, “shot multiple times in the back,” authorities said. “It appears that she was also attempting to flee out of the front door. Also, the family dog ... was shot multiple times and killed.”

Like "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley, Igor Lanis reportedly followed conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. Brent Stirton via Getty Images

Investigators “are seeking insight into what set this into motion,” the Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

Lanis’ other daughter, Rebecca, shared some of that insight Sunday on Reddit, according to The Detroit News.

In a post titled “My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning,” she wrote that her father first sought out QAnon forums in wake of Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

“He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc.,” she wrote. “He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy. It kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times. Nothing physical though. He never got physical with anybody.

“Well, at around 4 AM on September 11, he had an argument with my mother and he decided to take our guns and shoot her, my dog and my sister.”

Lanis reportedly believed in QAnon-related conspiracy theories about 5G technology and vaccines. ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Rebecca Lanis told The Detroit News that she was attending a friend’s birthday and missed the attack by “dumb luck.” While her father had no criminal history, she said he had become “more agitated” in the past year.

“He would spend all day and night reading stuff on his phone and laptop and would get really pissy over the smallest things,” she wrote on Reddit.

“His carefree and fun persona was gone. He started talking about 5g and emfs being bad,” she added, referring to conspiracy theories around cellular technology. “It’s like he got possessed by a demon.”