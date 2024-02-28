Michigan Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters across Michigan cast ballots Tuesday in the state’s presidential primaries.
On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is expected to pick up another commanding victory over his sole remaining opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. There are 55 Republican delegates at stake in Michigan, 39 of which won’t be allocated until the state party’s nominating convention on March 2. The remaining 16 delegates will be awarded proportionally according to Tuesday’s results, but they won’t be officially committed until Saturday’s convention.
Meanwhile, incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to sweep the 117 Democratic delegates up for grabs in Michigan. However, he may face some opposition in the form of Michigan progressives selecting the “uncommitted” option on the Democratic ballot as a way to protest Biden’s Israel-Palestine policies.
View live results from Michigan’s primaries below: